SOMERSET, Pa. – When he first became Somerset County Republican Party chairman in the summer of 2020, Guy Berkebile said he discovered there was an “unwritten” row office rule between both parties.
When it comes to entrenched incumbents, don’t challenge them, regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans hold the seat.
What it resulted in was a trend of lifetime office-holders – and from a political view, little common sense, Berkebile said.
“We have a big (registration) majority, and the way I see it, there’s no reason we shouldn’t have every one of those seats,” he said. “I think Tuesday’s results showed the voters wanted to see change. They aren’t happy with where the Democratic Party is headed at this time.”
As part of a November election that saw a wave of the region’s voters cast ballots for conservative office-holders across the region, Cambria and Somerset counties’ parties flipped a combined three row office seats Tuesday, unofficial results show.
Somerset County had a trifecta of its own.
The treasurer and prothonotary offices will each have a Republican in charge for the first time in a generation after two retired state troopers defeated Treasurer Donna Matsko Schmitt and Prothonotary Angie Svonavec, while the party held onto the coroner’s seat with First Deputy Cullen Swank replacing his boss, the soon-to-retire Wallace Miller.
In Cambria County, veteran law enforcement officer and Republican Don Robertson cruised to victory in a sheriff’s race to replace Robert Kolar, the previous sheriff who died in 2020.
“Words can’t describe how happy I am with the results,” Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
She viewed the results as a statement on today’s concerns about the country’s direction – a statement on President Joe Biden’s leadership, food prices and supply chain worries that could make it hard to find Christmastime’s hottest toys, artificial trees and other goods this season.
“It wasn’t hard reminding people to vote this year," Kulback said. "When I was making calls, there wasn’t anyone who said, ‘I’m not sure how I’m going to get (to the polls).’ ”
Shifting political winds
To Cambria County Democratic Chairwoman Helen Whiteford, that GOP momentum runs solely on former President Donald Trump’s coattails.
“And how he’s packed such a wallop, I’ll never know,” she said, adding that he’s misled millions of Americans.
Whiteford said she was devastated by Tuesday’s results – from the judicial level down to local races – and doesn’t question her opposition party has the undeniable momentum.
Now in her late 80s, Whiteford has seen sweeping momentum shifts in party politics – and there’s no question there’ll be another one again, she said.
Whiteford said she’s encouraged that the worst of “Trump politics” over the past few years has started to bring new blood and new energy to the Cambria Democratic party.
“It’s not enough," Whiteford said. "We need more. But it’s a start."
She added: “This, too, shall pass. But it takes time.”
For local conservatives, Tuesday’s still-unofficial results showed their registration gains over the past few years – and the voters those numbers represent – aren’t going away.
Kulback and Berkebile said they both focused on races the whole way down to the neighborhood level – encouraging people to run for school board, borough and township seats to ensure they were represented by people with traditional, “local" values.
That’s even more important at a time when parents are being forced to pay even more attention to what their children are learning in schools, he said.
“And even at the local level, we need to push back against the policies of the Wolf administration,” Berkebile said.
Whiteford didn’t disagree that Gov. Tom Wolf’s decisions over the past year likely led some Pennsylvanian’s to the ballot box.
“It’s a shame," she said. "He’s getting bashed for what he’s tried to do to save lives – to protect people from COVID-19."
Tracking turnout
Approximately 36% of Cambria County’s registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday, the county’s election director, Maryann Dillon, said.
In all, 30,402 ballots were received – 24,606 on election day, she said.
For a municipal year that featured few countywide races, the turnout was better than expected, she said.
Somerset County’s turnout was just shy of 40%.
The unofficial results, which still need to be reviewed by the county’s computation board later this week, showed 19,132 people cast ballots – 16,416 in person Tuesday.
Both Somerset and Cambria’s computation boards will begin the verification count Friday.
City still blue zone
Despite four Republican challengers for four Johnstown city council posts and the mayor’s chair, results within the city of Johnstown late Tuesday showed the Flood City is still a Democratic stronghold.
Incumbents Ricky Britt, Marie Mock and the Rev Sylvia King were reelected. A first-time candidate, Laura Huchel, topped a trio of Republicans – two of them former council members.
Mayor Frank Janakovic also kept his seat, by a comparatively slim margin of fewer than 250 votes, against outspoken city critic John DeBartola.
The vote came as the city is working to reinvent itself as a outdoors-focused “mountain town” and mapping out ways to spend an unprecedented $30 million in federal dollars toward economic and community recovery.
Despite the loss, Kulback said the city results showed DeBartola’s message about some of the city’s problems resonated with some voters.
She said it’s not a matter of whether Republicans can gain control of the board.
“It’s a challenge," Kulback said. "But it’s just a matter of finding the right candidates."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.