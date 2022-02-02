The Pennsylvania Game Commission held its annual meeting Friday and Saturday, but members were not able to conduct any official business due to the lack of a quorum.
The eight-member board has three vacant seats and will not be able to achieve a quorum until one of those seats is filled.
Staff reports, award presentations and public comment were the only actions permitted at the meeting, which the PGC is required by law to hold each January.
If a quorum is not established in time to adopt the seasons and bag limits for the 2022-23 license year, then, by law, the season and bag limits that were adopted last year will continue, with an adjustment for changes in calendar dates.
“The biggest news out of the meeting probably was out of a survey conducted about the Saturday opener,” said Travis Lau, PGC communications director. ”The results were presented at the meeting.”
That survey revealed that 60% of deer hunters supported the Saturday-after-Thanksgiving firearms season opener, which was adopted in 2019, while 27% opposed it. Another 12% had no preference between Saturday or the following Monday.
