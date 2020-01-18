CRESSON – A train derailment occurred near an overpass by the U.S. Route 22 Cresson exit on Friday.
The incident took place shortly before 6 a.m.
Workers were on site throughout the day assessing the situation that involved a train that was eastbound en route from Dwight, Illinois to Cresson.
“Three of the five loaded grain cars that derailed were on their sides,” according to Norfolk Southern, which owns the cars. “There were no reported injuries to the NS train crew and no hazardous materials involved in the incident.”
Regular rail operations continued on adjacent lines.
Norfolk Southern handled the incident.
Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director Art Martynuska said county personnel went to the site and determined no hazardous materials were present.
“I was there with two of our staff,” Martynuska said. “Two cars left the track and spilled their cargo of corn. The product was being transported to Clearfield for ethanol production.”
An investigation is underway.
