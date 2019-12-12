EBENSBURG – No one was seriously injured, but traffic was snarled by a crash just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Route 22 east of Ebensburg.
A Cambria County 911 supervisor said a car and a dump truck were involved, but no one was transported from the scene.
The crash reduced eastbound traffic to one lane near the Route 219 offramp. State police at Ebensburg were investigating, but had not completed a news release late Thursday.
