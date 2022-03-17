STOYSTOWN - No one was home when fire destroyed a three-bedroom house in Stoystown early Thursday, authorities said.
The fire started about 5:30 a.m. and quickly consumed the Brownstown Hill home.
"It was fully engulfed," Stoystown fire Chief David Johnson said.
The cause is being ruled undetermined until a state police fire marshal says otherwise, he said.
"I don't think they will be able to determine anything," Johnson said "It's pretty well gone."
Mark Riniger said his mother-in-law lived alone in the house, but she was not home at the time.
"She's been sick so she's been staying with us at our house," he said. "Thank God no one was home."
Firefighters from Friedens, Boswell and Jennerstown assisted, along with Hooversville and Somerset EMS.
No injuries were reported, Johnson said.
