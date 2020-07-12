Over the past 12 years, the Cambria Somerset Authority has worked to ensure rights of way through its properties remain natural havens for wildlife – including an area where the Quemahoning Reservoir meets the Stonycreek River.
That’s meant protecting woody vegetation such as the silky dogwood and blackberry bushes that lure butterflies, whose caterpillar offspring attract songbirds along those paths, said Mike McNamara, a CSA consultant.
It has also meant allowing selective cutting of oak, ash and elm trees that can cause trouble for power lines, while preserving the dwarf willow and other growth near river banks that provide shade for fish along the section of trout stream, which parallels Route 601, he said.
But CSA Chairman Jim Greco says back-to-back, widespread herbicide sprays by First Energy through those corridors has devastated that effort, killing “basically everything.”
In a unanimous vote, Cambria Somerset Authority officials decided to nullify their 2008 right of way management agreement with the utility, which officials say will require the company to obey stricter terms.
“I think this set that area back 20 years,” said McNamara, surveying a row of dead, dark or drooping vegetation between the river and Route 601. “And for no reason. There was no need for this.”
‘Buffer zone’
McNamara is a retired forester and arborist who spent 30 years of his career working for utility companies – including previous Penelec owner GPU Energy – managing utility rights of way.
Over the years since, McNamara said he has worked as a consultant for the CSA, helping the two-county authority manage and rejuvenate its rights of way and timberlands at the Que and Hinckston reservoirs, among other sites.
McNamara said the goal of a new CSA management plan, in 2008, was to reestablish buffer zones between FirstEnergy’s tall utility poles and transformers and the rivers, streams and roads that surround them.
He said the plan relied on industry standards followed by utility companies for decades.
“Before they came in the first time, you couldn’t see the river from Route 601, because there was a buffer zone of low-growing vegetation,” he said.
The agreement between the sides defined beneficial vegetation that poses no threat to the company’s utility lines as well as “incompatible” vegetation – such as red maple, hickory and ash trees that can be pruned or cut down. Only incompatible vegetation listed in the agreement – mostly trees and weeds such as the tartarian honey suckle – can be sprayed with herbicide, McNamara said.
‘Managing vegetation’
Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers did not discuss the CSA management agreement, saying the letter from the authority has been received and is being treated as a legal matter.
But he said efforts to proactively trim trees and “control” tall, woody brush within transmission and distribution corridors is one of the company’s most effective tools to prevent power failures – and respond to them quickly for customers – within its Penelec territory.
“Managing vegetation along our rights of way makes a clear difference,” Meyers said. “In 2019, the average number of Penelec customers interrupted per tree-related outage dropped 6% compared to 2018.”
McNamara said the CSA understands that the company has to protect its lines and equipment. There are other ways to do it though, he added.
Standing at a Route 601 right of way site, he pointed to a young, approximately 6-foot-tall ash tree still growing along the hillside that he said would be a proper target for right of way maintenance.
“They could have come in here and taken care of a couple of those trees and been out of here in a half hour,” McNamara said. “But they just came in and sprayed. Now, if someone comes to do some fishing here, they’re basically going to find a pasture with power lines over top of them. Years of growth has been lost.”
‘Work ... to resolve issues’
Greco, who also worked in the utility industry before retiring in 2000, said the CSA has reached out to the company before about the repeated practice.
One letter sent earlier in the year went unanswered, he said.
The authority decided to exercise its right to cancel the most recent agreement last week, after discovering herbicides were used “irresponsibly” again.
“You can’t just broadcast that herbicide everywhere,” Greco said.
Despite the CSA terminating the 2008 agreement, FirstEnergy doesn’t lose right of way access.
But to keep the area accessible and lines clear from vegetation, the company must now follow an earlier agreement with the property’s previous owner, Bethlehem, which McNamara said is more restrictive.
“Anything they need to get rid of now, they are going to have to hand-cut and remove it,” he said.
Meyers indicated he was optimistic a solution can be found between the sides.
“We’ve enjoyed a good relationship with the authority through the years,” he said. “And we remain confident we can address the authority’s concerns and work together to resolve issues.”
