No injuries were reported when fire broke out Friday at the Original Pie Shoppe on Route 30 in Laughlintown, Westmoreland County.
A 911 supervisor said the fire started at 5:34 a.m. Waterford volunteer firefighters brought the fire under control a short time later.
The bakery, which opened in May 1947, updated customers on its Facebook page.
"Just wanted to let everyone know the Pie Shoppe is okay! We are open and everyone is okay."
The woman who answered the telephone at the bakery on Friday declined comment.
