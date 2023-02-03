JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A one-vehicle crash stopped traffic along state Route 56 behind 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown on Thursday, authorities said.
A driver of a green Ford Explorer with an Idaho license plate failed to negotiate the turn in the westbound lane at 11:53 a.m., struck the jersey barrier and overturned, police Capt. Chad Miller said.
No injuries were reported.
Johnstown police and firefighters responded and the lane was reopened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.