Greater Johnstown High School went under “shelter in place” as the result of a police situation Friday afternoon in Johnstown.
According to school officials, the shelter in place, which delayed dismissal, was put into effect while local law enforcement dealt with a situation in the city's Moxham section.
Greater Johnstown Middle School Moxham walkers and bus riders were housed at the high school during this time.
The shelter in place was lifted at about 3 p.m.
Additional details regarding the police situation have not been released as of 9 p.m. Friday night.
