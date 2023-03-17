JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The teen charged with homicide in the Jan. 23 shooting of Marvin Price, 41, remained in the Clark County Detention Facility on Friday while Johnstown area officials arrange to bring him back to Cambria County.
Michael Cogdell, 18, was taken into custody March 4 at a residence in the northeast area of Greater Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
“The logistics of Mr. Cogdell being returned to Pennsylvania are still being worked on,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. “The specific date, time, and method of transportation will not be released ahead of time for security reasons. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled upon his return.
“That is all the information we can provide at this time.”
Cogdell, of Pittsburgh, was caught on tape in the Moxham neighborhood when he approached a car operated by Price, stuck his head in the window and then ran away from the vehicle, the Cambria County court documents say.
Price’s wife, Lexus Capri Simms, 26, of Pine Street and Vickroy Avenue, was following the victim in another vehicle, Police said. She got out and found Price had been shot in his car. After calling police, Simms allegedly picked up Cogdell’s iPhone from the street and left the scene.
She was charged and now faces trial for hindering apprehension/concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence.
A nationwide search ended with Cogdell’s arrest at a residence in the 3500 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Google maps shows the address listed in court papers is Storeyville Mobile Home Resort.
On March 7, Cogdell waived his right to oppose extradition to Cambria County, and local authorities began the process to transport the suspect here.
