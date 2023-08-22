JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It is still uncertain whether Victim Services Inc. will be selected to run a non-congregate shelter in downtown Johnstown, even after City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday about the issue.
The proposal calls for awarding the organization $749,683 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan funding to open a new site on Vine Street.
Council previously tabled the matter at August’s regular monthly meeting.
On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Marie Mock motioned to take the resolution off the table. None of the three other council members present – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Rev. Sylvia King or Charles Arnone – seconded the motion. So no discussion took place nor was the matter voted on.
“I wanted to discuss the particulars in public so everybody could hear the particulars of the Victim Services moving downtown,” Mock said in an interview after the meeting. “It’s not a homeless shelter like everybody’s saying. It’s what Victim Services does now in an expanded area. It’s adding four more rooms. It’s having different facilities down there to help children, to help women, and men and whoever is victimized to live.
“It’s not a homeless shelter. I think the misinformation out there is that it’s a homeless shelter. It is not. Victim Services does this all in (its) Ferndale (location) right now in a smaller capacity because they don’t have the room out there.”
The city received two applications when it sent out a request-for-proposal.
Victim Services submitted the idea of moving its facility to downtown Johnstown.
Women's Help Center put in a bid that would involve opening a new shelter on Franklin Street.
Previously, at the regular monthly meeting, Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff said, “We got two proposals. One was qualified. One wasn’t.”
Mike Kane, the Women's Help Center fiscal coordinator, felt his organization properly addressed an issue that arose with its preliminary drawings, which was not having bathrooms designed into every room.
“I’m here to ask the city to reconsider the Women’s Help Center’s proposal, accept the second drawing that we sent in that had the bathrooms included in the bedrooms,” Kane said during courtesy of the floor on Tuesday. “We’re just asking for it to be considered.”
Where the process goes from here is uncertain.
“I would like to see the whole thing scrapped and go back out to bid,” King said. “That’s what I would like to see happen.”
She continued: “There is a homeless issue, whether people know it or not. It is inhumane to just turn a blind eye to it. Something has to be done. … At the end of the day, as a city, we have to do something to address the issue.”
Moving into a larger facility would enable Victim Services to increase the amount of emergency shelter and services it can provide, according to statements previously made by representatives of the agency that employs approximately 30 people.
But several speakers raised concerns during the special meeting about possibly moving Victim Services into downtown.
Brian Vuletich, a resident of Lincoln Lee Manor located near the proposed site, called the vote that is being considered “one of the most monumental decisions that City Council will make or have made in the last decades.”
He spoke positively about Victim Services, saying, “Through my years in (local) radio, I’ve raised thousands of dollars for that charity. I am all for helping the women of our area. It’s our area. I’m talking about Upper Yoder, Ferndale, Geistown, whatever the case.”
Vuletich was uncertain, though, what influence HUD could have since federal dollars would be involved.
“You can say, ‘It’s not going to happen,’ but HUD can tell you, ‘We need a place for these people (from outside the area) to live.’ I’m concerned about that,” Vuletich said. “It’s not our local people. It’s the ones who might be coming from out of town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.