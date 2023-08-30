Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 31, 2023 @ 12:59 am
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There will be no CamTran bus service available on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Regular scheduled bus service will resume on Tuesday.
