There are no additional cases or deaths reported in local counties in Wednesday's update by the state Department of Health.
The department reports 410 new and 48 deaths related to COVID-19 across the state, which brings the state totals to 76,848 cases and 6,062 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Locally, there have been 60 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and one death in Somerset County, 45 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 53 cases and one death in Blair County.
A total of 16,309 residents and 2,845 employees of long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, with 623 facilities reporting at least one case. There have been 4,199 resident deaths in personal care and nursing homes.
The health department estimates there have been 5,837 cases in health-care workers.
Additional steps to further protect staff and patients from COVID-19 have been ordered by the health department, effective Monday.
“Across Pennsylvania, nurses and other front-line workers are treating patients around the clock in hospitals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.
“Many hospitals are already taking steps to protect their staff from this dangerous virus as much as possible. I have heard from nurses and staff, and this order responds directly to many of their safety concerns. It ensures that the necessary steps are in place to deliver a safer environment so these workers can continue providing high-quality care during these extraordinary times.”
Hospitals are required to:
• Notify staff members who have been in close contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case within 24 hours and provide instruction for quarantine and work exclusion.
• Test those staff members who have been in close contact upon request, even if they are not symptomatic.
• Provide nationally approved respirators to staff when a mask is soiled, damaged or otherwise ineffective.
• Require universal masking for all individuals entering hospital facilities except those for whom wearing a mask would create a further health risk, or individuals under age 2.
Patients, family members or staff with concerns may file anonymous complaints with the department at 800-254-5164 or by filling out a form on the department website, health.pa.gov.
