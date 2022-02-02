After a private executive session for personnel that lasted nearly an hour and a half on Wednesday evening, Upper Yoder Township Supervisors Chairman Ed Barzeski said no formal action would be taken.
The executive session at the Upper Yoder Township municipal building, 110 Sunray Drive, was preceded by a public opening at 6:30 p.m. and the supervisors' unanimous approval of "Officer Pritt's rescission of resignation, without interruption of service."
Supervisors Barzeski, Paul Pioli, Roy Shaffer, William Huston and Robert Amistadi then promptly went into a private executive session in a separate room to discuss "other personnel matters."
Barzeski returned later to announce no further public action would be taken Wednesday.
He declined to speak of the the supervisors' executive session discussion beyond "personnel," and he cut off further questions from The Tribune-Democrat by closing himself behind a door to the supervisors' private room.
The supervisors had advertised the special executive session in the Jan. 29 edition of the Tribune-Democrat.
"The subject of the session is to discuss personnel matters," the ad read. "In the event that the supervisors determine a formal action is required, they shall convene into a special public meeting thereafter."
Aside from the Tribune-Democrat, public attendance Wednesday was zero.
The special meeting came on the heels of the supervisors' Jan. 20 meeting, in which they unanimously tabled the renewal of police Chief Donald Hess' contract "until further notice."
Solicitor Robert Shahade had said at that January meeting that Hess’ increased duties at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School may require making changes to the township’s five-member police force.
Shahade was not present at the meeting Wednesday. Hess said in a text message Wednesday that he could not yet make any public comments.
