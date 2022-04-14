SOMERSET, Pa. – As she entered a forum on Thursday to discuss Somerset County’s child care shortage, Leah Spangler was backed by fresh data illustrating the extent of the nationwide issue.
Growing waiting lists and rising costs for child care have already forced 1.2 million U.S. women to exit the workforce since the onset of COVID-19. Nine of 10 U.S. child care providers have reported staffing shortages, with 41% closing classrooms.
As it turned out, Spangler, CEO of The Learning Lamp, only needed to ask for a show of hands at the meeting of child care facility operators and Somerset County employers to measure the issue’s impact locally.
Among a crowd of nearly 50 people, all but one employer told Spangler they were struggling to fill jobs because parents continue deciding to stay home with their kids.
“It’s become the No. 1 issue facing our industries in Somerset County,” Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom said Thursday in a forum that drew officials from UPMC Somerset and several industrial park tenants.
With the group joined by statewide child care advocacy groups and the region’s three state lawmakers – Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, Rep. Jim Rigby and Sen. Patrick Stefano – in attendance, efforts are now shifting toward finding solutions.
Thousands of children not yet of school age are able to receive accessible care, but with day care staffing shortages ongoing, the county’s 27 licensed centers are able to care for fewer children than they did two years ago, Spangler said.
‘Can’t afford to keep working’
Leaders from only one center, the Georgian Place-based Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania, indicated they have available space for additional after-school services.
The number of providers is also a concern, with 18 of the 27 located in Somerset, Windber or Meyersdale boroughs. That leaves just nine in the remaining 1,000 or so square miles of the county, much of which is very rural.
“It’s difficult because a lot of times we get employees ... but after five or six months, they realize they can’t financially stay – they can’t afford to keep working,” said Jody Jurgevich, director of operations at Trinity Lutheran Child Learning Center in Somerset, citing the low wages the facilities are forced to pay.
Spangler noted that some of The Learning Lamp’s facilities operate at a loss – and that regardless of whether a facility is nonprofit or for-profit, child care centers aren’t money-makers and can’t even compete with convenience stores or national grocers wage-wise.
Terri Siverling is the implementation and operations coordinator for the region’s Early Learning Resource Center that covers Cambria, Bedford and Somerset counties. Siverling said efforts are underway to enable for-profit centers to acquire one-year grants to raise wages for current and prospective staff.
In doing so, through the ELRC’s partnership with the St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and workforce development partners, participants would work on plans to sustain wages and provide other employee-retaining initiatives, such as degree programs, Siverling said.
Aldom said that other ways should be explored to allow child care facilities to cut overhead costs, freeing up money for higher wages. He said the meeting prompted several businesses to bring up the idea of offering space inside an occupied industrial park building where a child care facility could serve workers’ children.
Rigby said it’s an idea worth exploring, pledging to look to see what kind of state support might be available to help defray startup costs.
“There are no easy answers to this problem, but we’ve got to work to find them,” he said.
‘A good starting point’
If left ignored, Pennsylvania’s problems may only multiply, Rigby said, noting that 30,000 parents have exited the workforce due to child care concerns. In Somerset County, 1,500 children under five are classified as eligible for licensed child care but underserved.
He said he could support efforts to make it easier for providers to work with businesses to develop in-house facilities at lower costs.
“It’s not just the economy,” he said, adding that there are also children being left behind because of the shortfalls. “These are kids missing the opportunity to have their first teachers – to go to kindergarten prepared.”
Stefano said he’d also work with providers to see if there are burdensome regulations that might be modified to simplify the employment process.
Tracy Weaver, an outreach coordinator for the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children, also urged lawmakers to support their call for $115 million to be invested in early child care across Pennsylvania through the upcoming 2022-23 budget.
For the most rural areas, Spangler encouraged the development of more licensed home-based providers, saying that there are support services The Learning Lamp can provide to those providers and other independent facilities across the region. Spangler said collaboration among the groups is a must.
“This,” she said of Thursday’s meeting, “was a good starting point. We know we have a problems, and now we can start focusing on addressing some of these barriers and working to find solutions.”
