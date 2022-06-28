WINDBER, Pa. – Nine people were injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash at 12th Street and Route 56 in Windber, authorities said.
Four people were taken to the hospital and five people declined medical treatment after the 2:20 p.m. crash, Windber fire Chief Anson Bloom said.
Windber police are investigating.
Firefighters from Windber and Paint/Scalp Level responded, along with Northern EMS, East Hills EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS.
