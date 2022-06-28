Windber crash

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

Windber police are investigating.

Firefighters from Windber and Paint/Scalp Level responded, along with Northern EMS, East Hills EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS.

