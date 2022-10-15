BREEZEWOOD, Pa. – Nine fire departments from as far away as western Maryland responded to a restaurant fire at a Lincoln Highway Hardee's on Sunday.
Officials from Breezewood Volunteer Fire Co. spent more than 4 1/2 hours at the scene after smoke was reported emanating from the quick-service chain's roof just before 1 p.m, a Bedford County 911 supervisor said.
As of 5:20 p.m., they were still on scene, the supervisor said.
Patrons and employees in the restaurant evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.
The blaze was dispatched as a two-alarm fire, he added.
Breezewood crews were joined by Imler, McConnellsburg, Bedford, Hustontown and Martinsburg, as well as Everett Needmore and Southern Cove.
Multiple Maryland companies, including Hancock and Corriganville were also dispatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.