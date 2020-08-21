Paving work will create nighttime lane restrictions on one of Johnstown’s busiest thoroughfares, beginning Tuesday.
PennDOT on Friday announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will begin nighttime paving work on Route 56 in downtown Johnstown.
Paving will upgrade the roadway from 1st Summit Arena to the Stone Arch Bridge.
The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Sept. 1, with single-lane traffic controlled under flagging operations. Delays are likely.
The overall project also includes the rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct, the War Memorial Bridge, Point Stadium Bridge and two retaining walls. Work on the structures includes epoxy deck treatment, concrete repairs and strip seal gland replacement.
Roadway work includes milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage and signage upgrades and high friction surface treatments.
All work on the $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by October.
