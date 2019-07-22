Crews from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. will begin nighttime detours on Route 219 from Somerset to Garrett beginning Monday to jack the pavement slabs at the Pine Hill Bridge and smooth out dips in the roadway.
According to PennDOT, traffic will be detoured for a maximum of four nights both southbound and northbound from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to perform this work. The lanes will open each morning by 5 a.m.
The work is weather dependent and is expected to be completed by Aug. 10.
Traffic will be detoured onto Route 2047 (Mason Dixon Highway) from Somerset to Garrett.
This overall project was broken into three contracts, including earthwork, structures and paving. The $124 million earthwork project was completed in fall 2016 by Fay An I+iconUSA Co., of Tarentum, Allegheny County, which was also awarded the $74 million structures contract. The $58.4 million paving contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc.
