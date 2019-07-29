Nighttime detours around a section of U.S. Route 219 in Somerset County will be put in place starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, PennDOT officials said.
Traffic will be detoured onto Mason Dixon Highway around the section of U.S. Route 219 between Somerset and Garrett so that workers from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. can “jack the pavement slabs at the Pine Hill Bridge to smooth out dips in the roadway,” according to a press release issued by PennDOT.
The detours will be in place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. for a maximum of four nights for the northbound lanes and another four nights for the southbound lanes. Work on the project is expected to be completed by Aug. 10.
