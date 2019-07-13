Night Train

WOLFE[mdash] Mary Ann, 74, Nicktown passed away July 12, 2019 in Johnstown. Born, February 27, 1945, in Allport, Susquehanna Township, daughter of Michael and Anna (Drotar) Salley. Preceded in death by parents; son, Chadwick Wolfe; brothers, Victor and John Gromosaik and sisters, Agnes Gromo…
SILK[mdash] Nancy A., 82, New Florence passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 5, 1936 in Lockport, the daughter of the late William and Thelma (Shirley) McKinney. Also preceded in death by husband of 54 years Edward L. Silk; son Jim Silk; bro…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.