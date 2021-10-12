Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year marker

A new marker is placed at the Ghost Town Trail’s Vintondale trailhead stating its status as Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.

 By Mark Pesto
The Quarry Shack 5 Miler race will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on the Rexis Branch of the Ghost Town Trail in Vintondale.

The five-mile, Halloween-themed race is the first night race on the trail and will be held on an out-and-back course with no road crossings. Runners are required to have a light while running.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group.

The registration fee is $25 in advance and $30 on race day.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Vintondale/QUARRYSHACK5MILER.

