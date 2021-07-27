National Night Out events in Johnstown and Nanty Glo set for Tuesday are designed to bring a sense of community while enhancing relationships between neighbors and police and emergency services.
“The purpose is to build that bond between first responders,” Nanty Glo Officer Lindsay Green said.
Nanty Glo’s National Night Out event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday adjacent to the borough building and police department, at 1015 First St.
A variety of police, fire and emergency medical vehicles and equipment will be on display. In addition to police and fire organizations, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Cambria Community Response Team and DUI task force will participate. A STAT MedEvac helicopter is scheduled to land near the festivities.
Johnstown will hold a similar event from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Central Park downtown.
The city's gathering will feature country music by Kevin Dale, treats for children, food, drinks and games. In addition to Johnstown police, sponsors include Cuddles for Kids, Steel City Axe, Hogue’s Fun Factory and the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
National Night Out was launched in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch. It is held on the first Tuesday of August.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” its website says. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
The idea is to make police seem more approachable, Green said.
“This is a chance to see police officers in our uniforms and come up and climb on the vehicles,” Green said. “Kids get to experience fun things with us instead of the bad day they might usually see us. It’s really to forge that relationship.”
Nanty Glo’s celebration will feature a car show and basket raffle to benefit the Eastin Charles Foundation, which will provide CPR training and swimming lessons for children. It is named in memory of Eastin Charles Nagle, the son of Charlie and Jamie Nagle of East Taylor Township. Eastin died in June 2020 as the result of an accident in the family's swimming pool.
