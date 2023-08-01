JOHNSTOWN, Pa – Tuesday’s National Night Out event in Johnstown featured a variety of activities and displays that delighted dozens of children in Central Park.
Organized by the Johnstown Police Department, the event was one of thousands across the country with a mission of bringing communities together, police Chief Richard Pritchard said.
“This is where we all come together,” Pritchard said. “It gives the community a chance to meet with us and it gives us a chance to meet people in the community.”
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said the one-on-one interaction between children and police or emergency workers helps build relationships.
“It’s all about a strong community and reducing crime,” Neugebauer said, while handing out T-shirts in the park.
A bounce house from Hogue’s Fun Factory, CPR lessons from West End Ambulance and free hot dogs cooked by police Capt. Chad Miller brought smiles to dozens of children at the event.
And the excitement was not limited to children.
“This is my favorite event of the year,” Johnstown police Officer Melissa Ream said. “I get to stand around and talk to kids in a positive environment.”
Ream spent the event greeting children, parents and other visitors, passing out gifts and coupons for free Kona Ice treats.
Firefighters were available to show off one of the city’s fire engines, and Cuddles for Kids had a duck pond game at its information booth.
Other participating organizations included the Center for Population Health, Hope 4 Johnstown, Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center and 7th Ward Ambulance.
National Night Out was first launched in August 1984 and is held on the first Tuesday of August.
The organization’s website describes it as “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
More than 17,000 communities participate.
