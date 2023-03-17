Nick Jacobs

Looking toward the future has always been not only my passion, but also my forte. Maybe it was because I was exposed to an astrological observation about March-born Aries people that described us as explorers, always looking to find what’s new and what’s next.
Or maybe it was because I was never really content with the present.
Whatever the reason, the future has been my comfort area, my go-to place, my happy, hopeful, “the sooner we get there, the better” place.
Some would refer to me as a futurist. The primary challenge that label has presented to me personally is the amount of time, commitment, passion and encouragement it takes to convince others the future is the place to be.
I’d read about, think about, and sometimes see in my own mind’s eye the opportunities through personal visualization that could be part of a better future and then do everything possible to manifest those opportunities.
As a consultant, I’ve spent more than a dozen years being ahead of my time, but when those folks I’ve been trying to convince finally do catch up, it’s an amazing feeling for me of, “I knew you’d like it.”
Some forms of this future quest began evolving in my youth as I always dreamed of what things could be and then pushed as hard as I could toward the appropriate goals I needed to attain in order to open the doors that allowed me to get there.
Well, here’s what I see for the future: That it will be better. Although they take an enormous amount of grief from those born before and after them, millennials are the future, all 90-plus million of them.
Yes, they are unpredictable and unable to be polled by political operatives, but they’ve become the major drivers of the future and were the deciders in the past several elections. They see a better world than we currently have.
Their beliefs regarding what motivated them are firm. They are much more motivated by mission than by money. They want to save the planet, to feed the starving and to transform broken industries. In that regard, they are not fond of the old traditional rules and would like to be treated as the adults they are in ways that allow them to be their most productive selves.
They do not care as much about the location of their work duties as they do about being allowed to be their most productive selves. Work-life balance is more important to them and at the same time, they want to do great things for the organizations that employ them.
Because millennials believe in a sharing economy, Airbnb, Uber, bike and car sharing are the norm and contribute to a less-polluted economy intended to protect the environment.
They are also focused on wellness and prevention by eating smarter, smoking less and exercising more. Because they are more accepting of homosexuality, interracial marriages and immigrants, their beliefs should support a less confrontational political future. Their spiritual and religious beliefs are very ethereal, usually non-traditional and not embedded in the current norms represented by organized religions. This group combines optimism with realism.
Here’s their real jam – about three-fourths of millennials report themselves as being happy.
But don’t take my word about a better future. Here are some paraphrased predictive quotes from Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, world-renowned astrophysicist, regarding the future circa 2050.
Neuroscience will become so advanced that mental illness will be cured and there will be no need for psychiatrists and psychologists. An anti-viral serum will be perfected that will cure cancer. Medicine will be tailored to your DNA so there will be no side effects, and we will have perfect regeneration of tissue so that we will be able to regrow lost limbs and failing organs.
Welcome to the future that I see.
