Nick Jacobs

We’ve learned over time that many of our adult characteristics may have been derived from a collection of events from childhood that unconsciously contribute to our behavior.
When we finally do that deep introspective internal self-examination to establish the root causes of our beliefs, choices, actions or reactions, things can sometimes get very complicated. If we can’t get attention through warm fuzzies, we’ll get it from cold pricklies.
Not long after I was born, my grandfather suffered a major stroke. During that time, our young family was struggling to live on the income my dad was making as a rookie employee on the P&LE railroad. Because she was the youngest daughter, and also due to her deep love for her father, my mother became her invalid father’s primary caregiver for the next five years as we moved in with my grandparents.
Only about 18 months before I was born, my mother had lost full-term twins and was most probably suffering from postpartum depression.
Plus, she was now tied into an arrangement in which she was simultaneously attempting to take care of her ailing father, her newborn son, and my six-year-old brother, as well as my dad. Obviously, this arrangement presented huge challenges, but her situation went from bad to worse when I reached the terrible twos and all hell broke loose.
At that age, I was a virtual noise machine and my grandfather was particularly sensitive to that noise, so my mom would sometimes paddle me with a little wooden paint paddle. She would sweep me up under her arm, take me to the laundry room, and the wood would make contact with my diapered butt.
This punishment was rendered for everything, including loud laughing. I’m sure I got on her every last nerve.
What happens between birth and death is where the real action transpires, and scientists have found the majority of our most revealing traits appear to be well established between the ages of two and eight.
What do I believe are some of the personal traits that I now possess that may have originated from this mild childhood trauma when my needs were unmet or suppressed?
Well into my childhood, I increased mom’s workload exponentially by periodically wetting both our bed and my brother who slept beside me. (I don’t do either anymore.)
Until I was about three, I absolutely refused to wear even one stitch of clothing when I played outside. (I’m pretty much over that, too.)
Finally, at age seven or eight, I began to enjoy frying ants under a magnifying glass. (Got over that by nine.)
OK, maybe those were dumb examples.
I do have a profoundly rebellious side that finds bullies despicable and favors the underdog. In fact, bullies are my nemeses. My favorite thing was to help find work for those bullies when I fired them because they were the gift that kept on giving as they continued to wreak havoc at our competitors, their new employers.
One friend used to say, “Nick, you always deliver the impossible on a platinum platter, and that becomes everyone’s expectation.” Let’s just say that if you’re my employer, family member or friend, that’s probably my best trait.
Talk about over-achiever. I always attempt to exceed your expectations on every level every time I can, and that’s exhausting.
Finally, I’m an emotional stuffer. If you like to have heated debates or passionate arguments, you’ve got the wrong guy. I don’t like confrontation, and that trait has paid off handsomely for my cardiologists.
So, there you have it. Paddled into submission by my loving mother and still paying the price. Truthfully, my childhood was nearly perfect.
Consider what others who have really suffered childhood trauma have had to deal with.
If we’re honest, because we all have some interesting baggage, we should have a bumper sticker that says, “We’re all screwed up,” and that’s because we are.
