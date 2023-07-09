Nick Jacobs

While at a university Board of Regents meeting in California, my wife and I had a chance to have dinner with friends we hadn’t seen in years.
During a slight lull in the conversation, I brought up a fact that I was aware of, and all three of the folks I was sitting with burst into laughter.
As a veteran of humor, I immediately recognized that the type of laughter I was hearing was pure and simple mockery. They didn’t believe my claim.
I had said that 147 verified cases of tampering in a contest had been recorded. It was a major scandal in the Middle East. I’ll explain.
Our son had been in Israel and Jordan pre-COVID-19 and had had a picture taken with a camel while he was there.
I’ve since had that same photo memorialized on a coffee cup that he uses most mornings. It’s a terrific shot of a great-looking camel. The kid looks good, too.
Here’s where the two thoughts unite. He informed me that the camel he had posed with had not been disqualified from the contest.
That, of course, required me to dive more deeply into that statement.
You see, there’s a very popular contest, a camel beauty contest in Saudi Arabia, called the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, that’s about an hour’s drive from Riyadh.
According to the CNN website, there is more than $66 million in prize money, a figure they got from the Saudi Press Agency – so to say the stakes are high would qualify as an understatement. Of the 147 camels that were tampered with, only 43 were disqualified.
Disqualified for what?
Well, this is what brought the unbelieving, mockery-filled laughter that was directed mercilessly toward me.
Those camels were disqualified because their unscrupulous breeders had attempted to alter their appearances.
Some owners had injected silicone, some used rubber bands, and others administered fillers, but the most often quoted alteration, the one I emphasized at dinner, was the use of Botox. They had used Botox on their animals’ faces and lips.
Here’s where it got sticky for the offenders. The fines from the organization for Botox and hormones could be as high as $27,000.
If they braided or dyed the camel’s hair, or cut its tail, the fines were only about $8,000.
Someone is taking this contest very seriously.
Let’s face it, if the camel wins, they not only receive a cash prize, but they also become more valuable and can be sold for a much higher price.
Also, according to CNN, “Rare camels are big business in Saudi Arabia. An estimated 1.5 million of the animals are protected by their owners using microchips.”
They’re also an important part of Saudi culture because they’re great in the desert, and there’s plenty of sand there.
Now, in the United States and England, where horses are revered and can generate millions of dollars, it seems we might want to step back from the horse races, where so far this year we’ve had about 136 horses (that we know of) that have died on the track, and, according to PBS, nearly 1,000 horses either died or were put down last year due to injuries and other complications.
We might be better off having artificial intelligence create faux horse races and just have horse beauty contests in which the cheaters use Botox instead of steroids and hormones.
Of course, things could always be worse because, according to the Humane Society, at the dog tracks that report, during the 10 years between 2008 and 2018, 15,273 greyhounds were injured.
So, would you rather be a horse or a dog in the United States or one very pretty, Botox-injected camel in Saudi Arabia?
Or as the song goes, “Or would you rather be a mule?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.