NANTY GLO – The smell of backyard barbecue filled the air Sunday as Nanty Glo Fire Department members Patrick Yewcic and Jay Jacobson flipped a rack of 50 sizzling chicken halves over a charcoal pit.
For Yewcic, it was also the smell of success.
Sunday marked the final day of a well-attended Nanty Glo Community Days weekend – a welcome return after the event had to be halted in 2020, he said.
"When we started this in 2019, we wanted to make this an annual thing – and now, it will be," he said. "Because everything went really well."
"Everything" included a 5k run and a rubber duck race fundraiser that put 100 of the tub toys on Blacklick Creek, said Yewcic, who co-organized the event alongside fellow member Bryant Greene.
Bands played under a festival tent all weekend. While Sunday morning thunderstorms washed out a planned kayak float, cornhole tournaments and craft vendors also drew crowds.
Inside Nanty Glo's fire station garage, Shirley Logue bought a handful of tickets for a basket raffle. The Nanty Glo woman had her eyes set on a fishing basket – but she was also reflecting on a weekend of fun.
"I've had an absolutely wonderful time. And it's all to support our firefighters," she said.
Janice Konsavich brought Snowball, her 9-year-old Maltese – and her wallet. She said she spent a lot of time at the craft booths and left this weekend with a ring, two candles and a bracelet.
"We've been here all weekend," she said. "It was nice to be out."
