A wall of art lined the back of Central Park’s gazebo and the aroma of Mexican street corn filled the air as musicians Jill and Leah Gontkovic gave a 1990s-era favorite an acoustic spin.
Sunday on the Square made its return Sunday, drawing a dozen vendors and a crowd of at least 150 people to the park.
For the event’s organizers, it was a chance to offer attendees a taste of the downtown – both its local restaurants and ever-evolving draws, said Andy Fedore, whose Vision2025 Central Park Square capture team partnered with Gallery on Gazebo to host the event.
“This is an opportunity for great food and great music,” Fedore said. “But we’ve also had so many great things in the works here downtown and we didn’t want to lose this moment we had to show it off.”
The capture team, which debuted Gallery on Gazebo in 2019, held its first Sunday on the Square last summer.
This year, the shop’s adjacent piazza – an outdoor, brick-paved gathering space – was opened up for diners.
Gallery on Gazebo’s Rosemary Pawlowski said the group is hopeful the piazza project’s other enhancements – including its lighted archways – will be completed later this year.
That didn’t prevent Sandy Wojnaroski, of Johnstown, from finding a table on the patterned-brick walkway for a bite to eat – a chicken sandwich and kettle chips.
“We came last year and it’s so nice to be back,” she said, lowering her mask to enjoy a late lunch. “It’s a great chance to see friends we haven’t seen in a while.”
It was also a chance for some of the city’s restaurants and caterers to show their stuff, too. Mainstays such as Lambcakes and Balance greeted lines of patrons, while Derek Rose’s House of Smoke served up chicken, shrimp, rice and veggie-stuffed smoked pineapples, and fellow newcomer The Social Butterfly was grilling up shish kebabs.
Germantown Winery, of Portage, and Woody Lodge Winery, of Ashville, were also stationed at opposite ends of Gazebo Place.
Last year, the event was packed into Gazebo Street and one end of the park, but to adapt to the current COVID-19 climate, vendors were spaced out into every corner of Central Park to avoid crowding.
Mary Pursley, of Robertsville, Missouri, credited organizers for developing an “enjoyable” event with safety in mind.
She also credited fellow attendees for wearing their masks when the setting called for it.
“It’s a comfortable atmosphere,” said Pursley, who was in town to visit her son and granddaughter. “Everyone can spread out – and taste and try things.”
