SOMERSET, Pa. – Across rural areas such as Somerset County, there's a growing number of "homeless" people – but it's not often apparent, Next Step Center Community Housing Director Amanda Webreck said.
Rather than the image of someone sleeping on a city sidewalk, rural homelessness is often people facing the imminent loss of their apartment or those moving from one friend's couch to the next without their own address, Webreck said.
The Somerset-based center is seeking a $311,688 federal Emergency Solutions Grant to address the issue, and expand targeted efforts to prevent people from reaching that point, she said.
The Next Step Center operates a five-bedroom facility as an emergency shelter as well as a transitional center for county residents in need.
But according to Webreck, the nonprofit's data suggests as many as 85 people are at-risk or classified under the "homeless" criteria.
She said the funding would enable the center to provide support outside the center's walls.
"Whether it's people in arrears, short- to medium-term rental assistance or those who are literally homeless – even storage assistance or moving costs – this would provide us opportunities to extend the numbers we are serving," Webreck said.
She said their goal isn't just to help people stay off the streets but provide them support needed to become self-sufficient.
To be eligible for the funds, the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County would partner with the Next Step Center to administer the funds the group would use, authority Director Steven Spochart said.
He noted the center utilized the HUD-driven funds when they were available five years ago and has shown success supporting people in various stages of homelessness.
Webreck said that involves partnering with other agencies, such as mental health providers, to ensure the people classified as homeless receiving support they need.
Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the nonprofit also works with the county's reentry program, which helps people set to be released from the county jail to ensure they have plans – and housing – in place to prevent them from repeating mistakes that would put them back in the county-funded jail.
Spochart said the funding application approved by the county Tuesday must be submitted by the end of the week. The federal funds are expected to be awarded in the spring.
