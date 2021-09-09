Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will begin setting up on Monday for the next phase of the roundabout project in Geistown Borough, PennDOT announced this week.
This new work will be done in two parts.
During the first leg, traffic on the eastern side of Scalp Avenue near Richland will use the designated path to travel through the roundabout, and traffic on the northern side of Belmont Street will use the thoroughfare to travel from the Bedford Street Extension and Nees Avenue side of the project.
“All other legs of the roundabout will remain closed as they are being completed,” a state release said.
Other Belmont Street traffic will detour using Luray and Scalp avenues for 14 days while the contractor completes the drainage installation, milling and overlay work, shoulder reconstruction and curb and sidewalk construction along the left side of Belmont from Clearwater Street to the roundabout.
“The second part of stage three will tentatively begin on Monday, Sept. 27,” the release said. “During this time, the third leg of the roundabout, which is the southern side of Belmont Street, will open to traffic and the detour ... will end.”
Other work to be completed at that time will be on the Bedford Street side of Scalp Avenue, where the permanent eastbound lane will be built and sidewalk, curb, roadway signs and pavement work will be done.
“This stage will continue until winter shutdown in early to mid-November,” according to PennDOT.
Motorists should expect delays and should use caution driving through the work area.
All work is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shutdown from November 2021 through the end of March 2022.
Information about infrastructure in District 9 is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results.
PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects can be found at www.projects.penndot.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.