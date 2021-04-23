The next forum in the “COVID Questions” series will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday and examine how the virus has affected higher education.
From vacated dorms to the transition to online classes and eventually hybrid forms of education, colleges and universities faced a number of challenges stemming from the disease and continue to do so in the form of declining enrollment.
Topics to be discussed Tuesday include financial repercussions, student success and what the future might look like now that vaccines are widely available.
Panelists for the event are:
• Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s fifth president, Steve Nunez, who took his position last January;
• Janet Grady, the vice president for academic affairs at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where she is also a professor and chairwoman of the division of nursing and health sciences;
• Kara Laskowski, a professor of communication studies and chair of that department at Shippensburg University.
To take part in the town hall, presented by In This Together Cambria, Pitt-Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat, visit https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654. The presentation will also be livestreamed on In This Together Cambria’s Facebook Page.
Recordings of these forums, COVID-19 resources and more can be found at www.inthistogethercambria.com.
