Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia stands next to the department’s newest addition, a 2020 Ford Interceptor Utility hybrid. Zakucia said the Ford Interceptor is the most high-tech vehicle the police department has. It includes a smart light bar that changes the red and blue light pattern for day and nighttime driving and when the vehicle is in drive or in park. It’s equipped with a cage, laptop computer and on-board computer system purchased with donations from local businesses. The Geistown Police Department operates around the clock with a full-time and part-time staff and three vehicles.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Patrick Buchnowski
