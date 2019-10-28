The incumbent Cambria County treasurer will face a Westmont Republican for the row office position in the upcoming general election.
Lisa Kozorosky, a Democrat, first began working in the treasurer’s office in 2000 and was named first deputy that same year by then-Treasurer Barbara Kline.
Kozorosky was elected to the position in 2012 after Kline’s retirement.
Since her election, Kozorosky’s office has started accepting credit card payments for several services and began accepting online payment for tax bills.
Since 2011, her office has also increased revenues by 30%.
Kozorosky and her staff handle the collection of county real estate taxes in the city of Johnstown; dog, hunting, fishing and doe licenses; bingo and small games of chance permits; hotel and motel taxes; and juror and witness fees.
In 2018, her office sold more than 21,000 dog licenses, collected more than $4.1 million in taxes from the city of Johnstown and oversaw more than 50 county accounts.
Kozorosky has also implemented a system for electronically tracking dog licenses issues in the county. This information is shared with the Emergency Communications Department to be referenced by the various dog law enforcement officers throughout the county.
If elected, Kozorosky said she will continue to run her office “with an open-door policy so that we can be as transparent as possible with our focus on customer service.”
Kozorosky said she decided to seek reelection because of her experience in the office.
“I feel that I’ve worked really hard to do this job,” she said.
“I take this job very seriously and always have.”
Kozorosky is a Central Cambria High School graduate with an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Teena Bafile Petrus, of Westmont, is a Republican who is seeking the treasurer’s seat.
Petrus said although she doesn’t think anything is wrong with how the treasurer’s office is being run currently, she wants the opportunity to look at fresh ideas.
“It’s just been run the same way year after year,” she said.
“I just think there’s room for updating and improvement.”
Petrus said she’d like to look at what other counties and states are doing within their treasurer’s offices, put more services online and streamline services that are already accessible online.
She said she recognizes restrictions on certain issues, but that she’s open to advocate for or against issues that concern customers of the treasurer’s office.
Petrus was the owner of The Crystal Quill, a graphic design and marketing company for nearly 20 years, and was elected in 2017 as senior inspector of elections in Westmont.
“I am ready to start a new phase of my life in public service,” Petrus said.
“I believe my years of experience running my business, along with my maturity and integrity, will help me serve the residents of Cambria County very well in this position.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.