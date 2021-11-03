JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After initial results showed Missy Spaugy coming in last, she has won a four-year term on the Greater Johnstown School Board and couldn't be more excited.
"It has been incredible and quite a ride for all of us," the newcomer said.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's general election showed incumbent Leland Wood claimed his seat on the board and collected the second most votes.
However, once all mail-in and absentee ballots were counted, Wood was edged out by Spaugy.
According to the Cambria County Elections website Edwin Mikesic still retains the most votes with 22% (2,532); Tony Belskey moved to second, 20% (2,296); newcomer Michael Allen collected 19.6% (2,256); and Spaugy claimed 19.1% (2,199), beating Wood by 45 votes.
An early count with all 25 precincts reporting showed her more than 300 votes behind Wood and about 100 votes behind Allen, who at the time, had the fourth most.
When all votes were tallied, she picked up about 700 more votes from mail-in and absentees, and the other candidates gained nearly as many more with the exception of Wood, who collected another 324.
The results appear to show that 2,960 additional votes were counted after the 25 precincts reported in.
"It was a roller coaster ride," Spaugy said.
She added that she's nearly speechless.
For Wood, the news is disappointing, but he commended his opponent.
"She worked hard," he said.
"She wanted to win and she did the work to do it."
He thinks Spaugy will serve the district well.
The news of his defeat was still shocking on Wednesday.
Wood mentioned recent changes to campaigning, elections and how mail-in and absentee ballots hold much more weight than they used to.
"That's the way things are," he said.
Ray Wrabley, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor of political science, shared a similar opinion.
"It's just kind of the new reality we've got," he said.
"It's easier to vote without having to show up at the polling place. Now, we just have to figure out how to make that make sense to the citizens."
Wrabley noted the 2019 change to how Pennsylvanian's can vote with the no-excuse absentee ballots and how alternative voting methods played a large role in the 2020 general election.
He said in-person voting used to carry a finality and that's not the case anymore, adding that elections are still decided when the polls close, but it takes time to count all the other ballots.
Still, he was surprised to learn of the change in the Greater Johnstown School Board race and wondered how these changes would affect future elections.
Spaugy said her goals as school director are to focus on communication and supply transparency about board actions.
She is excited to provide a parent's voice and make the best decisions possible after getting all the information.
Spaugy also expressed her appreciation for everyone who supported her throughout the campaign, especially the Greater Johnstown Education Association, and those who voted for her.
"I'm so thankful to everybody and all the support I've had through the entire process," she said.
