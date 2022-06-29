SOMERSET – A New York state woman will appear in Somerset County court, accused of trying to run down a state trooper when she fled a traffic stop, authorities said.
Mona Francine Herman, 64, of Poughkeepsie, allegedly said she didn’t have to stop for police because she was an “officer of the Supreme Court.”
According to a complaint affidavit, the incident began at 4:30 a.m. June 17 when troopers from the Somerset barracks found her slumped over the steering wheel of her 2021 black Ford EcoSport on Glades Pike near Stutzmantown Road in Somerset Township.
Herman awoke and sped away on Glades Pike with the headlights off.
Herman refused to stop and kept driving for about two miles, weaving through traffic, until she was forced to stop after a trooper stopped his cruiser in front of her vehicle, the affidavit said.
When a trooper walked toward her vehicle, Herman sped away and nearly struck the trooper.
Herman’s SUV spun out of control and went off the roadway.
Troopers broke the window and used a taser to stop Herman, the affidavit said.
Herman was taken to UPMC Somerset where she refused to take a chemical test.
Herman reportedly told troopers that, as an officer of the Supreme Court she did not need to stop for them, the affidavit said.
Online records show Herman faced charges of menacing in the Village of Tivoli in Dutchess County, New York, in 2018 but was found to be “mentally unfit for trial” and was released.
Somerset state troopers charged her with aggravated assault, fleeing police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, DUI, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Herman waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and freed on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
