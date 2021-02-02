A fugitive from New York was jailed on Monday, accused of failing to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals Service in Buffalo.
U.S. Marshals from Johnstown found Dale Edward Miller, 54, of the 100 block of Azalea Lane, Indiana, at a business in Jackson Township.
According to a criminal complaint, an arrest warrant for Miller was obtained by Jamestown City Police Department on May 1, 2020 – after Miller allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.
Federal agents found Miller in the parking lot of Laughard's Chickree Mountain Truck and Trailer Sales in Vintondale.
Miller was taken into custody without incident on an outstanding fugitive warrant. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison on $500,000 percentage bond.
Court records show that Miller was sentenced to 14 months to five years in state prison after being convicted on March 4, 2003, of having intercourse with a minor.
