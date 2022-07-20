FERNDALE, Pa. – Andrea Ardary was hired as the new head varsity girls' volleyball coach at a special Ferndale Area School Board meeting on Wednesday.
Within the same motion, the members also brought on Liana Roland as the assistant varsity coach for that team.
Jeffrey Boyer, district superintendent, said resignations from the former instructors came in a few weeks ago and the district needed to get new personnel in place.
"We wanted to get coaches on board so we could start open gyms (this fall) and get the players introduced to them," he said.
In addition to the new hires, which are pending necessary paperwork, the resignations for volleyball coach Kimberly Reighard and assistant Theresa Mitchell were accepted.
Other personnel matters included offering a teaching job to Jennifer Wolfe.
Molly Pilcher was hired as a teacher as well, contingent on "being emergency certified by the PA Department of Education to provide the instruction required of this position," according to the agenda.
She must also pass the chemistry instruction Praxis exam and receive her permanent certification for that role for her employment to extend past the coming school year.
Emily Costlow and Liana Roland were also appointed as Elementary AmeriCorps workers effective Aug. 22 to Aug. 4, 2023.
Wednesday's virtual gathering was the third in two months for the Ferndale board.
Boyer said as candidates are identified, the administration gets them in front of the board for consideration so open positions can be filled.
The previous meetings involved hiring Ardary as a secondary guidance counselor and new elementary principal Molly O'Neil, along with other routine personnel motions.
