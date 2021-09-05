SOMERSET, Pa. – Area residents will soon have a place to learn about the country’s wars and view memorabilia associated with those conflicts.
The U.S. Veterans Museum, located at the former BiLo building at 313 Plank Road in Somerset, was dedicated in a ceremony Saturday.
The museum will cover Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties. The region has 52,000 veterans, according to James Hendershot, president of the U.S. Foundation, the organization building the museum.
“This was the first dedication. We’d love (the veterans) to see what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re going to have the next dedication a year from now. That will be our main dedication and they will be able to see what really happened.”
He said the building will have a stage, a classroom for children, a meeting area with a kitchen for reunions and an area for memorabilia that will also feature paintings of each war completed by Somerset County prisoners. One item – a Nazi flag from Normandy – has already been obtained for the museum.
Currently, the cost of the project is estimated at $350,000 to $400,000.
“One year from now, it’s going to look awesome,” Hendershot said of the project, which is expected to take several years to complete.
Stephen Clark, who serves as the superintendent of the national parks of western Pennsylvania, including Flight 93 National Memorial, served as the keynote speaker for the dedication and noted that transforming the building will not happen overnight.
“I have no doubt that when you take this building, with the help of so many, it will be transformed,” he said. “Will it happen tomorrow? No. Will it happen next month? No. It’s going to take many, many months and many evenings on the phone and crying and celebrating and hills and valleys.”
Clark stressed the importance of education of past events such as wars and Sept. 11 to the younger generation.
“More than 75 million Americans today were born after 9/11. You talk about the next generation, and the challenges we all have, to make sure he doesn’t forget and to make sure that he knows who fought for this nation’s future generations,” Clark said, pointing to a young boy at the dedication.
Clark recounted the events of Sept. 11, 2001, from the morning’s blue sky to each plane hitting each location to how events unfolded on United Airlines Flight 93 before the plane landed in a field near Shanksville – not reaching Washington, D.C., and what is to be believed its target of the U.S. Capitol.
“That’s why Flight 93 is such a special place,” Clark said, adding that he believed honoring veterans the day prior at the Patriot Park dedication paired well with the museum dedication. “Immediately, it just blends so beautifully – in the aftermath of the sacrifice of those on the plane came the sacrifice of those in uniform and now here today.”
He added that this sacrifice should not be forgotten.
“We should be proud as Americans for never forgetting this sacrifice ever, and that’s what to me means so much,” he said.
