“Hiking the Highlands,” the newest addition to The Tribune-Democrat’s podcast lineup, features area paths and people connected to them and will be released Monday at www.tribdem.com/podcasts.
Each episode features a local hiking trail or park in the Laurel Highlands and is hosted by education reporter Joshua Byers.
In the first episode, Byers and Cliff Kitner, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority executive director, take to the nearly 14-mile Path of the Flood Trail that runs from Ehrenfield to downtown Johnstown.
Kitner has a wealth of knowledge on local trails and is an avid trail user and outdoor enthusiast.
During his conversation with Byers, he shares areas of interest on the path, including the Staple Bend Tunnel – the first railroad tunnel in the country – provides background on the trail and discusses future projects of the CCCRA.
Episodes of “Hiking the Highlands” will be roughly 40 minutes in length and released on a monthly basis.
Byers created the podcast because of his interest in hiking and as a way to share the numerous opportunities with other outdoorsy people around and outside the area.
The shows will also be available on Spotify, iTunes and other listening platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.