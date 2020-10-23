CRESSON – Project planners, funders and boosters cut a ribbon Friday to officially mark the opening of a new segment of recreational trail at Cresson Township Veteran’s Park.
“We have a lot of people who come from the township, Cresson Borough, the Lilly area – a lot of people who enjoy walking this area,” said Scott Decoskey, chairman of the Cresson Township Board of Supervisors. “We’ve already heard from many people who like being able to walk through the woods there. Cyclists are excited, and we’ve also had people mention it will be nice for cross-country skiing. We believe this will be good for the area and good for local businesses, too.”
The new segment of trail begins behind the third-base dugout at the Veteran’s Park baseball field, heads up a gentle slope through a patch of woods and connects with an existing section of trail at the top of the hill to make a loop. It’s about 1,000 feet long.
It will be incorporated into the 1,300-mile-long September 11th National Memorial Trail network and represents the next step to linking Cresson Township Veteran’s Park and the nearby Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site. Authorities are working to connect the park to the historic site by extending the trail past a nearby Penelec substation.
“We’re connecting the dots,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
The project was funded through a $1,500 grant from UPMC and a $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, whose donor and development services officer, Katrina Perkosky, called outdoor recreation “one of our region’s greatest assets.” The Cresson Township supervisors provided construction services.
Ethan Imhoff, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission, noted that Friday’s ceremony was the second ribbon-cutting in Cresson Township in three months for projects that were part of the commission’s 2016-17 Admiral Peary Highway Corridor Plan. Previously, in August, leaders opened a new sidewalk connecting Mount Aloysius College’s campus to downtown Cresson.
