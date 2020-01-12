Remember the 1976 movie “Network,” where the lead character became mad as hell and was not going to take it anymore?
Well, to put it into 2020 politically correct lingo, I am quite disturbed by the recent course of events that has raised taxes on people with IRAs.
Notice I cannot be mad as hell in 2020; so be it. I am disturbed. Understand that I feel poorly for the many people affected by this “late-night smoke filled room” move by Congress.
You see, they needed to keep the government lights on during the Christmas and New Year’s season. So, on Dec. 20 or so, they passed this legislation (tax increase on the middle class) called the SECURE Act.
How about our friends in the media during that week, all they covered was the impeachment.
In fact, for about three months that was the news cycle.
No discussion of the impending tax increase on the middle class from our real news people.
So that leaves it to me to break this news to you.
I will give you two examples of a tax increase to you the middle class, but first let me tell you what changed.
Until Dec. 31, beneficiaries of a person’s IRA had the opportunity to stretch their payments over their life expectancy. You had a choice:
• You could pay all the tax, the year you inherited the IRA, or ...
• You could pay the tax a little at a time over the rest of your life.
The CPA in me often suggested that paying less tax now was a good course of action.
Take a $200,000 IRA inheritance. You could pay the tax now, let’s say 25% tax, $50,000.
You have $150,000 after tax.
Or pay nothing now and take distributions of $8,000 per year. You only pay $2,000 tax per year opposed to paying $50,000 in the first year.
Well in 2020, we have to understand that your government is hungry.
You see, outflows exceed inflows, so they need more inflows.
Regardless of what you hear in the next 10 months of the presidential campaign, you must understand ultimately it is usually middle class regular people who pay the bills.
Think of this SECURE Act as the opening step of short-term thinking and backroom tactics on a bipartisan basis because government needs more money.
The middle-class tax increase results from the elimination of the option to pay the tax a little bit at a time over the rest of your life. Now, the longest you can take this money out over is only 10 years for children who inherit an IRA.
Here are two examples of devastating results:
• Kathleen, a single mom, inherits her mom’s IRA of $200,000 at age 40, when her children are 8 and 9. Ten years later, her oldest child is starting his third year of college and receiving solid college aid over 50% of college costs. Her daughter is also receiving college aid.
In year 10, (since that is now the maximum withdrawal period) Kathleen’s income goes up from $50,000 to $250,000. She must pay the tax on the $200,000 IRA distribution – which by year 10 may have grown to $400,000 assuming an aggressive 7% return; plus, you lose about $50,000 in student aid for which you will no longer qualify.
• Another example: Tom inherits $200,000 and 10 years later he is qualifying for the Obamacare health insurance subsidy of $700 per month. He will now be forced into paying the tax on the $200,000 IRA (which has hopefully grown and even doubled), plus lose his Obamacare subsidy.
Two examples. Both middle class examples that will be taxed twice
– once because they must pay the tax on the IRA, and the second tax on the lost benefits of these government programs; college aid, Obamacare.
In both examples, the ability to pay the tax over the rest of the inheritor’s life would have been a far better outcome for the affected middle-class families.
What the government gives you, it can take away.
