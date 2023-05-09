SOUTH FORK, Pa. – A new water tank proposed for the Falcon Field area would improve water service and fire protection for dozens of nearby homes, South Fork Borough Council members said Monday.
Jeremy Horvath, of Highland Sewer and Water Authority, presented the plan during Monday’s council meeting. He said the tank would be placed in an unused area at the highest point of the former South Fork High School property.
Highland would install a 6-inch water main from the tank, replacing a 2-inch main that dates back to the former Croyle Township Water Authority.
“It would be a benefit to the community,” Councilwoman Peggy Glacken said.
With a unanimous vote, council approved donating a 100-by-100-foot parcel to Highland for the project. Croyle Township will also have to approve the donation because the Falcon Field property is jointly owned, South Fork Borough Council President Mark Wadsworth said.
In other matters, council discussed stepping up enforcement of property maintenance and building code violations, as well as increasing police visibility in the borough.
Wadsworth said he will talk to police Chief Don Wyar about both issues. The borough mayor oversees the police department; Wadsworth is also the borough’s acting mayor, following the January resignation of Mayor Todd Russell.
Russell told The Tribune-Democrat, “I didn’t think we were moving fast enough on a lot of things.” He added that he remains involved in the South Fork Historical Society and other community activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.