JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new organization promoting aviation education initiatives in the Johnstown region is hoping to tap into the historic success of Johnstown’s Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo with a launch event this summer at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
The Aerium Summit will be held from May 30 through June 1 at several airport facilities, overlapping with Showcase for Commerce’s May 31-June 2 agenda.
“The purpose and mission of the nonprofit Aerium is to elevate the aviation industry by offering accessible education, nurturing a talented and skilled workforce and promoting economic development opportunities in the community,” board Chairman Larry Nulton said.
Aerium is supported by a network of businesses and organizations that have already been working to expand aviation-related programs at all levels of education. Supporters include the Pennsylvania Department of Education, St. Francis University, airport fixed-base operator Nulton Aviation Services and the airport authority.
The inaugural summit will open with a reception and networking opportunity from 5 to 7 p.m. May 30 in the exhibit area inside a Nulton Aviation hangar.
General sessions at 9 a.m. May 31 and June 1 will feature industry and government leaders from across the region, state and nation, along with an opportunity to “learn about Aerium and hear how the Southern Alleghenies are collaborating and supporting the aviation industry to create a pathway for workforce and jobs in the area,” the summit website says.
Those sessions will be held in one of Nulton Aviation’s hangars, located adjacent to the terminal on Airport Road.
Work sessions through the day May 31 and June 1 will be divided into three groups.
“Clear for Takeoff” includes big-picture programs in the Nulton Aviation hangar on workforce issues, current employment opportunities and economic development.
“Final Approach” sessions will feature small classroom settings in the terminal conference room to give students real-world examples of education curricula and projects.
“The Flight Path” sessions in the Flair of Country banquet room will include programs on introductory aviation classes for elementary schools, high schools and post-secondary schools, along with aviation teaching methods.
There will also be exhibits for industry representatives and educators to network, with hands-on activities that include aircraft, simulators, and aviation-focused areas for students to get immersed in aviation.
“Aerium is committed to fostering a more inclusive, sustainable and innovative environment within the aviation sector, driving positive change, and empowering individuals and communities to soar towards a brighter future,” Nulton said.
Organizers see this region as an ideal location for a hotbed of aviation talent.
“The Southern Alleghenies region, with Johnstown at its heart, presents an ideal location for Aerium’s project due to its rich history in manufacturing, skilled workforce and strategic geographical position,” Nulton said. “The area’s existing infrastructure, coupled with a strong community spirit and commitment to economic growth, creates a conducive environment for nurturing the aviation industry.”
Brother Marius Strom, director of the Center for Aviation Maintenance and Education at St. Francis University, pointed to the university’s growing aviation programs in partnership with Nulton Aviation.
“Thanks to this collaboration, the capabilities of our aviation program have been rapidly expanding, and the Aerium Summit will give us the chance to demonstrate this to teachers and students,” Strom said.
The university offers pilot training education and aircraft maintenance programs in cooperation with Nulton Aviation’s flight school.
In January, SkyWest Airlines donated a CRJ200 airframe to the university, which added more ability to provide students with invaluable hands-on training, Strom said in a press release.
State Bureau of Aviation Director Anthony McCloskey pointed to the workforce challenges in aviation.
“A retirement wave was already starting to form with pilots and technicians, and then came the pandemic, which made matters even worse,” McCloskey said. “We need more groups and events like these.”
On Tuesday, Nulton told members of the airport authority that some of the dignitaries who traditionally take part in Showcase for Commerce will also attend the Aerium Summit.
In addition, the Aerium event’s participants will join Showcase participants’ Nightcap on Napoleon from 7:30 to 10 p.m. May 31 on Napoleon Street in downtown Johnstown, between 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
