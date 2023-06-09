With a snip of the scissors, Cambria County Library youth service coordinator Leah Johncola officially opened the new Johnstown Storywalk at the Point on Friday.
“We’re just really happy to welcome the community to this wonderful amenity,” she said.
The new Storywalk was installed along the Johnstown Greenways Trail, also known as the Ironworks Trail, that starts on Johns Street near Peoples Natural Gas Park and continues to the footbridge that leads to the Cambria City section of the city.
Johncola described the pathway as an amazing community collaboration.
In addition to the library, several other local groups helped make this possible, such as the Johnstown Development Authority, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Vision Together 2025 and several others.
Marsh Construction installed the posts for the book pages and Martin-Baker America repaired fencing along the trail to ensure visitor safety.
The Storywalk features a chosen picture book split into sequential sections for children and their parents to explore.
There’s a twin pathway – the first in the area – installed at Stackhouse Park in Westmont that’s accessible from the Luzerne Street entrance.
The book chosen to be displayed in downtown Johnstown is “Tidy” by Emily Gravett, which tells the story of a badger cleaning up the forest.
Johncola said it was a “very appropriate” story because of its message of working together.
Hailey Routch, 4, was having a blast riding her scooter Friday from post to post while her mother, Christel, read the pages to her.
The youngster said she likes reading, especially Halloween stories, and the opportunity to combine her scooter with that pastime was great.
“I love it,” Christel Routch said about the trail. “It’s a nice paved place where I don’t have to worry about traffic.”
She added that she’s always looking for something new to do and visiting the Storywalk was a perfect activity.
Following the ribbon-cutting, several visitors took a stroll down the path to check out the new offering, which included redevelopment authority operations manager Michael Grandinetti.
“It’s a worthwhile project,” he said.
The redevelopment authority owns the trail and they’re working to improve the attraction, which gets a lot of use, Grandinetti said.
In addition to the Storywalk, lighting is set to be installed from the historic Stone Bridge, which the path passes under, to the footbridge.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
