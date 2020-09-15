Westmont Borough employees put up new stop signs at Luzerne Street and Colgate Avenue and Luzerne Street and Geneva Avenue on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
New stop signs installed in Westmont
Tags
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- The stories and faces of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93
- Troopers: Five charged after Seward-area traffic stop, foot pursuit
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'My college daughter tested positive ...'
- Richland rallies for victory over Guilfoyle in clash of LHAC powers
- Federal judge calls Wolf pandemic measures unconstitutional
- 'Close call' as Summerhill woman and dog escape burning home
- Blue Jays soar past Cougars in WestPAC
- ‘Towers of Light’ will illuminate night sky
- Greater Johnstown's Jordan, Windber's Chippie winners at Outstanding Young Woman drive-in ceremony
- PHOTO GALLERY | Haluska, Heights run past Greater Johnstown, 41-6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.