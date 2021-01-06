PennDOT officials said on Wednesday that a new state law updates commercial driver’s license requirements, gives homeless Pennsylvanians the ability to get free photo identification cards and creates a program through which some people with visual impairments can use bioptic telescope lenses to qualify for driver’s licenses.
Act 131 of 2020, signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, “makes significant changes to increasing many of our residents’ independence, ultimately enhancing their quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release.
The section of the law allowing people who are homeless to be issued a free initial photo identification card or renewal will take effect on Jan. 25.
Applicants will be required to apply in person at a PennDOT driver’s license center.
The law also provides for a program that will allow eligible individuals to use bioptic telescope lenses to help them qualify for and obtain driver’s licenses. PennDOT is currently developing the program’s training and licensing process and plans to implement the program on Sept. 27.
Also, the law updates requirements and restrictions for commercial driver’s license holders, including reporting requirements for convictions and violations, and brings Pennsylvania into compliance with upcoming federal CDL regulations that will include a lifetime disqualification from operating a commercial vehicle for anyone with a human trafficking conviction. These sections of the law are to take effect on various dates, beginning in early 2021.
