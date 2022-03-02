NEW STANTON, Pa. – A Pennsylvania State Police corporal faces 34 counts of child pornography-related charges, state police in Harrisburg reported on Wednesday.
Sean McKenzie, a corporal with the New Stanton barracks, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children/photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; 21 counts of sexual abuse of children/child pornography; and 10 counts of sexual abuse of children/dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films.
He also is charged with two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
Criminal charges were filed in Westmoreland County by the PSP Southwest Computer Crimes Task Force. McKenzie was arraigned by District Judge Rebecca Tyburski. Bail was set a $500,000.
McKenzie is suspended without pay. He enlisted with the state police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.