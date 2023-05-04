SOMERSET, Pa. – An abrupt resignation letter by three Somerset County 911 telecommunicators – one of them a commissioner candidate's son – caused a social media stir Thursday.
It's also brought the under-staffed center down to a staff level of just over 50%.
Somerset County officials acknowledged overtime costs are up in 2023 but said neither that nor this week's departures will prevent the emergency center from continuing to take calls 24-7.
Somerset County Acting Coordinator Troy Glotfelty and Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said 11 full-time employees and two part-time workers are filling shifts around the clock.
Landis said that still means multiple people are answering phones at any given time – and if situations arise to a point an emergency results in a wave of calls at once, longstanding agreements are in place with nearby counties to enable them to pick up overflow calls.
"That's a procedure we have in place in case it (would ever get to that point)," Landis said.
Glotfelty noted highway accidents or a large fires can sometimes result in five or six calls from people who spot something wrong – each calling to report similar information – and if all would dial in at the same time, a call being redirected to another county 911 center "is always a possibility" to ensure emergencies are reported to the right people as quickly as possible.
"No matter what, someone will answer the phone," Landis said.
Glotfelty said he cannot praise his staff enough for the hard work, dedication and overtime over the last few months due to the rise in departures.
'Taking a stand'
At a point the labor shortage has been driving up pay in the private sector, 911 salaries have been a hot-button issue in recent months as the department's union workers have been pressing Somerset County officials to increase their pay.
The AFSCME union went public with the issue of low staffing last month, saying staff are underpaid and overworked. County commissioners said at the commissioners April 25 meeting that negotiations were already underway between the sides – eight months prior to the current contract's expiration.
The resignation letter signed by three part-time workers included eight-year 911 center veteran Joel Bumbarger, who also went public with his frustration about salaries during last week's commissioners meeting.
Wearing a "Make 911 Great Again" cap, Bumbarger said he wanted to work with the board to find solutions.
In a letter posted on Facebook, Bumbarger and two fellow multi-year employees noted they were departing for "higher paying" employment opportunities, effective immediately.
"Best wishes," they wrote.
Somerset County Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley said each of the three part-time workers who tendered resignations averaged 16 hours per month in 2023.
Lepley described the letter a "political move" and described Bumbarger's actions as reckless. She noted he quit at 11 p.m. midway through his overnight shift at the center.
Bumbarger is the son of Somerset County Commissioner candidate Don Bumbarger.
"Joel Bumbarger abandoned his post in the middle of his shift," she wrote in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat, noting that he was in the middle of a 7 p.m to 7 a.m. shift. His actions ... put the citizens of Somerset County in jeopardy as well as showed no regard for his co-workers."
She noted Bumbarger showed up to a commissioners meeting one week earlier, saying he wanted to "make 911 great again."
"His actions last night showed otherwise," Lepley said.
Negotiation efforts between the 911's union staff and the county commissioners have become a hot-button issue in the months leading up to a contested primary for all three commissioners.
"Public safety shouldn't be a political issue," Lepley said.
Bumbarger said he understands some might see his decision to abruptly quit as the wrong move, but that's not the case.
"I'm still fighting to help make the 911 center a better place. This is me taking a stand and saying something needs fixed," he said.
Bumbarger said he was in the middle of his third consecutive overnight shift with a less experienced co-worker, "but I was the lowest paid person in the room."
He said he makes less than $13 an hour, despite eight years experience.
"It just enables them to use me as cheap labor," Bumbarger said.
Bumbarger, who works full time with an ambulance service, said he was planning to pick up hours working with a contractor to replace his 911 hours.
His father, Don Bumbarger, who is in a four-way race for two Democratic nominations for commissioner, has been a vocal critic of the county regarding 911 dispatcher pay. He said he had "nothing to do" with his son's decision to resign late Wednesday.
"I haven't talked to him in two weeks," he told The Tribune-Democrat.
Overtime costs fluctuate
Despite the recent staff shortage, overtime costs aren't even at a high point over the past three years, county figures show.
The 2023 year-to-date overtime costs – nine pay periods – add up to $20,746, Finance Director Rebecca Canavan said.
That's up significantly from 2022, which was at $13,734 for the same period of time, she said.
But figures show the 911 center logged $38,508 in overtime through the first nine pay cycles of 2021.
The move led county officials to add positions to what was then a 15 full-time and one part-time officer staff, she said.
Landis has said staffing has been up and down over the years, but the total number of vacancies is higher than normal.
Union responds
Landis and Glotfelty stressed that they are actively seeking to fill open posts – and are currently reviewing applications and inviting new ones.
They said training is provided.
AFSCME Union Staff Representative Margaret Pastirko lamented this week's latest resignations, saying the center's situation could have been avoided.
Telecommunicators shouldn't have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, she said in an email.
"This could have all been avoided by the County honoring AFSCME request to open the contract for wages we made in the spring of 2022," Pastirko wrote.
