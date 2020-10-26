EBENSBURG – The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is getting new software meant to improve prosecutors’ work-from-home capabilities and to “modernize case management software solutions,” District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
The county Board of Commissioners approved the software purchase last week.
“One of the things that we realized through COVID was that there’s very little that we can do remotely, currently,” Neugebauer said.
“This (software) will allow us to actually digitize our files on an ongoing basis, permit work remotely, permit work from home in a more efficient manner – and will also allow us to, hopefully, down the line save some costs with electronic discovery, more electronic filing automatically with the courts, and a few other things.”
The case management software, “PROSECUTORbyKARPEL,” is the product of St. Louis-based Karpel Solutions.
The commissioners approved the payment of $60,500 for software, licensing and related support services and another $50,700 for project management, training and related support services, plus a $100 per year per user fee for the manufacturer’s “HOSTEDbyKARPEL” service, which allows customers to operate PROSECUTORbyKARPEL software “in a secure cloud environment.”
Chief Clerk Michael Gelles said the intent is to pay for the software with COVID-19 relief funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.